Rev. John Greig, First Evangelical Lutheran Church

Pastor John Highstreet speaks with Rev. John Greig, Minister at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Algonac, Michigan. Rev. Greig talks about how he felt the call to become a minister for years and how life experiences helped him prepare for becoming a pastor.





