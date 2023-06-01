Jamie Foxx Is 'Partially Paralyzed and Blind' After Covid Jab!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This article appeared in OK Magazine, a mainstream publication, today. This video goes out to anyone who has ever pressured or shamed anyone into receiving the covid vax because it was the 'cool', 'in' thing to do. Jamie did not even initially want to get it, but was coerced and pressured.
okmagazine.com/p/jamie-foxx-paralyzed-blind-blood-clot-brain-covid-19-vaccine