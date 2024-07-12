Peace Doves & War Pigs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO Pushing For War With Russia Amid Unofficial Peace Talks
* To make peace is a Christian action.
* Peace cannot be generated by bureaucrats; it cannot be bureaucratic.
* It must be political — because only political leaders can manage to find a way, the shortest way to peace.
Reese Reports | 12 July 2024
https://rumble.com/v56og6d-nato-pushing-for-war-with-russia-amid-unofficial-peace-talks.html