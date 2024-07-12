Peace Doves & War Pigs

NATO Pushing For War With Russia Amid Unofficial Peace Talks

* To make peace is a Christian action.

* Peace cannot be generated by bureaucrats; it cannot be bureaucratic.

* It must be political — because only political leaders can manage to find a way, the shortest way to peace.





Reese Reports | 12 July 2024

https://rumble.com/v56og6d-nato-pushing-for-war-with-russia-amid-unofficial-peace-talks.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=669146ecf54842b631b1d01c