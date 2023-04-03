Video with suspect in murder of Russian military blogger released

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russia’s Interior Ministry releases a video showing Darya Trepova, the main suspect behind the murder of Vladlen Tatarsky, speaking to security forces after her arrest.
Read: https://on.rt.com/caye
Mirrored - RT