P.3 My dreaded hair wash day: Condolences to those whose red-blooded grandmothers DIED viewing part 2 MVI_3580,3merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
0
58 views • 08/12/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/8e353e33-5609-468f-9a74-c0b54c5cb81d

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/59dcd815-5ccc-4707-ae2d-1000040b3126

(Note: there is a brief unintended low view of my torso in this several part set, however, upon review, nothing that would even raise an eyebrow these days was revealed.) The dreaded hair wash day! It is an effort and a half, plus more. At least the long intervals ensure that my hair marinates in its natural oils, which, I have read, is not a bad thing, in fact, a good thing. Some will differ, no doubt. I wish you all a good hair day, and, cryptically, also those who have lost their hair.

Keywords
healthgardenmedicinehomehairshampoosilicaconditionerlong haircrew cutshaved headpony tailboar bristle brushhair tangleshair knots
