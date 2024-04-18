© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US allows Israel to invade Rafah in exchange for agreement not to escalate with Iran
19 views • 04/18/2024
US gives green light to Israel to complete its ethnic cleansing campaign in Rafah in exchange for Israel's agreement not to counterattack Iran--was this Israel's plan all along? | Hamas agrees to disarm in exchange for 2-state solution | Senate refuses to hear Mayorkas impeachment | Trump jury selection proceeds in NY | Biden tries to copy Trump bodega event in embarrassing fail | Boeing whistleblower was persecuted for raising safety concerns | Justice Gorsuch destroys DOJ's J6 obstruction case | O'Keefe video reveals who is really in charge in the White House | Inflation not going away | Hagee meets with Speaker Johnson | Dubai flooding caused by Chemtrails
