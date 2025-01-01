BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. New Year, New Fight!
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
33 views • 6 months ago

There is a special spirit for believers and positive people that come with introduction of the New Year. If you walk with the Lord, and have a relationship with him, he will give you instructions, leanings, dreams, and ideas on what you can do as an individual to prepare the world for his return. It's always bigger than you think, Happy New year.


Today's Playlist:

Creed Bullet

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/40fdxJh

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4gWZjCi

SHORT PRAYER FOR NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY | NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY PRAYER

Saved by Jesus Prayers

@savedbyjesus316

https://www.youtube.com/@savedbyjesus316

Disciple - Worship Conspiracy

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4f3IEwz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4gzE6yB

The Prayer Chain - Sun Stoned

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4fEodXu

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3BZ3oXS

Tourniquet - You Get What You Pray For

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3PhxpFp

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4gCZEdL

Neon Cross - Frontline Life

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3ZZIArj

Michael McIntyre - Those 6 Days Between Christmas and New Years

@ Apple TV - https://apple.co/4025374

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/41VxQwA

The Sweet - The Healer

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3DAbyq5

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3BOqCjy

Stryper - Rock The Hell Out Of You

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3YDnMFw

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/40g134l

316 - Commando for Christ (From Electric Jesus)

@ Apple - https://apple.co/40gbTqW

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3BFT7jt

Whitecross - Blind Man

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3BSnyCS

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3PhI9nd

A New Year's Prayer for 2025 (Barron Trump Singing, Donald Trump, Elon Musk)

Barron Trump Fan Clubs

@BarronTrumpFanclub

https://www.youtube.com/@BarronTrumpFanclub

Sure Conviction - He

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/4iWpX0a

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3DMQkp2


Hot Ticket Alert!

See Disciple Live in Jacksonville and beyond!

https://tinyurl.com/DiscipleLiveBeyond


Support the show & Get the tunes that you hear on the show and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble, comment and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".


4 hours of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

Catch The Rock Almighty twice daily on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday0824

