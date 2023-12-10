99 Percent of People Will Pass Away MUCH FASTER Because of THIS‼ shtf news

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
952. 99 of People Will Pass Away MUCH FASTER Because of THIS‼ shtf news
This is mind blowing and changed how I shop just now! I got this from the Riverside Homestead Life channel, here: https://www.youtube.com/@RiversideHomesteadLife/videos
Keep this channel on the air, go:
http://freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
or:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos
Christian, reptilian, paranormal, shapeshifter, beasts, gang stalking, targeting, devil, demon, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, eternal, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, prophesy