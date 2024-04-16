Dark Sun - Shattered Lands (1993, PC), part 10

Dark Sun - Shattered Lands is an RPG developed and published by SSI.

Apparently, Data East was working on ports of the game for Sega Saturn and Sony Playstation, but both ports got cancelled.

The game is based on the Dark Sun campaign setting for AD& D. It takes place on the fantasy world of Athas. Athas was once peaceful and pleasant - until wizards found a way to increase their power by draining the planet's energy. The let to plant life dying, seas evaporating, the sun transforming into a crimson fireball, and Athas becoming a desert world. The wizards then gained control over the land, becoming sorcerer-kings and enslaving most of the population. One of such kings, Tectuktitlay, rules the city-state of Draj. By his orders, hundreds of slaves are sent to a battle arena to find monsters. You take control of a party of four who have also been imprisoned and sent to fight in the arena. Your initial goal is, of course, to escape. However, you learn that Tectuktitlay plans to raise an army in order crush the few remaining independent villages out side the city states. So you need to find a way to bring the villages to unite to be able to fend of the army of Draj.

The game is played from a top-down view. You move only the party leader when you're not in combat. Combat is turn-based and uses the same view. Dark Sun follows the AD&D rules regarding stats, fights, magic etc. You can talk to people via multiple choice dialogues. You often have the option to tasks and conflict in several ways, violently or not violently. The game allows you to create your own party, but there is pre-made party available for a quickstart.