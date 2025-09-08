BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Epstein ‘Birthday Book’ Letter from Trump: House Oversight Committee receives Epstein estate documents - news report
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
103 views • 1 week ago

House Oversight Committee receives Epstein estate documents, ‘birthday book’ - ABC news report

BREAKING!!! Trump’s Epstein Birthday Letter Surfaces signed Donald (alleged, and Trump denies, lol)

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have handed over a professionally bound “birthday book” from Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003 to Congress and it includes a letter signed by Donald Trump, contradicting Trump’s repeated denials of its existence.


The Letter: “Happy Birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Signed “Donald” below the waist in a style mimicking pubic hair

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said:

“President Trump called the Epstein investigation a hoax and claimed that his birthday note didn’t exist. Now we know he was lying.”


