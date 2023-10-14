BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zionist, Israeli Prime Minister made a new Address to the Nation - Money & Support from all Players, so War ('ethnic cleansing') will Continue 👿
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
10/14/2023

Evil Zionist, Israeli Prime Minister made a new address to the nation

 “We are striking our enemies with unprecedented might. And I would like to emphasize that this is just the beginning. We have received incredible support in our talks with President Biden and many other world leaders. And we guarantee the continuation of the war."

Adding:

Egyptian Foreign Minister:

The escalation of the conflict and its slide towards military actions is due to the failure to achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

There is a common vision between Egypt and Turkey to alleviate the serious humanitarian impacts on the residents of the Gaza Strip.



