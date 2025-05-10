Hohols from the 100th separate brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted an offensive in the Toretsk area early yesterday morning and paid for it. The guys left behind rotting bodies and destroyed equipment in the amount of 6 units: two M113 armored personnel carriers, two American M2A2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, one German Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicle and a Kozak-5 armored car.

Russia to significantly expand Sverdlov explosives plant - Reuters.

As the publication writes, citing satellite images and other documents, a new production line is being built at the plant for the production of hexogen or octogen, which are used to equip ammunition.

▪️Existing plans call for the reconstruction and construction of at least 20 structures , including additional warehouses for finished products, as well as new tunnels, protective walls and the expansion of the railway line .

▪️The new facility is scheduled to be completed in 2025 and will be able to produce 6,000 tons of explosives annually , which will make it possible to equip about 1.28 million 152mm artillery shells.

▪️Russia will be able to produce about 250,000 shells a month, or 3 million shells a year , according to U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli, creating a stockpile three times larger than the U.S. and Europe combined.

It is gradually becoming clear why Ukrainian sources were hysterical earlier this week about the situation near Pokrovsk.

As important a festivity as Victory Day is, there is still a war going on, and it is time for some frontline updates.

Russian troops approached the administrative border between the DPR and the Dnepropetrovsk region: the village of Troitskoye, less than two kilometers from the border, was taken. Dill analysts are not expecting good news, and many are fearing an exponential worsening of the situation of the entire operational area. The front line is shifting from fortified hilly areas to lower territories where no deep defense was planned, whether because they didn't think the AFR could push this far, or because Narcofuehrer's buddies have embezzled the funds is hard to say.

The main vulnerability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as we have already discussed in the past, is logistics.

But this time around, the vulnerability stems from the fact that Pavlograd, one of the main railroad hubs of the area, is now less than 100 kilometers from the current battle line. Two supply lines leading to the ever more imperilled Pokrovsk are also present in the area, with interchange stations at Prosyana, Demurino, Mezhevaya, Udachnoye and others.

These objects have been under attack for a long time, but as Russian artillery and FPV drones inch closer and closer to the borders of the region, they are now vulnerable to Russian logistics strikes. If the movement of Russian troops continues even without any significant breakthrough - and there likely are not enough AFU forces in the area to completely halt a Russian advance - suppressive fire, FAB strikes, and FPV drone attacks will be enough to disrupt the flow of logistics surrounding Pokrovsk.

In practical terms, this will mean that unless the AFR are checked very soon, they will be able to either severely disrupt the flow supplies from their main deployment hubs, or at the bare minimum cause the AFU forces in the area to experience considerable loss of flexibility in the transfer of supplies, reserves, evacuation of the wounded, and the rotation of troops, assuming there are any left to rotate. Long-term, the threat of a complete logistical collapse at the Operational level looms over the majority of the eastern section of this front.

With this catastrophe looming over the horizon, the AFU do not have many choices: either they desperately scramble whatever scant reserves they can muster to plug the gap - thus weakening other areas - or concede the ground to the AFR without firing a single shot, hoping to buy enough time to build new defensive lines in Dnipropetrovsk. In either case, it's a damned if you do, damned if you don't scenario for the AFU.

It is crucial to understand that this is not about conquering small villages consisting of a few haystacks, a pigsty which was used as improvised sleeping quarters by the Azovites, and the shack where Mikhailo Paedolyak's granny used to whore herself out to the nazi occupiers, but about bringing artillery and drones closer and closer towards the Ukrainian logistical infrastructure, which is simultaneously the most vulnerable and most important target of any conflict.

