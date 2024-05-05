© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UC Riverside Becomes the First University in the UC System to Disclose and Divest
Huge Victory for University of California, Riverside as the administration agrees to Disclose and Divest and more, without a single arrest. 2024/05/05
PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.
FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f
FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)
CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, college, university, protests, UC, University of California, Riverside, agreement, disclose, divest, Israel, Gaza, Palestine, students, encampment, encampments, victory,