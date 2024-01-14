Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WHY? Messing with Birth Certificates?! EK the Urban Yeti discusses (see his full vid link below) and RDS with the ITNJ
channel image
BeadHappyDBA
202 Subscribers
Shop nowDonate Subscribe Star
34 views
Published a month ago

leave comment for interpretation requests.

EK the Urban Yeti on Brighteon.com and Robert David Steele (Peace be upon him) at the ITNJ (International Tribunal of Natural Justice) discuss children's birth certificates. What is the link up if any?

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/[email protected]

thank u for watching and enjoying and donating.

SOURCE:

EK: https://www.brighteon.com/c6ab6f88-1a07-412e-a83c-90c1c48ef01a

AND RDS WITH THE ITNJ:https://www.brighteon.com/bde30a5e-c9e7-4d37-9768-253f5dc1d121







Keywords
robert david steeleitnjinternational tribunal for natural justiceek the urban yetirdsbeadhappydbaekbead happybead happy dbaurban yeti

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket