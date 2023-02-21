311) Dr. Young (5 min): Baking soda and greens to combat electromagnetic irradiation & graphene oxide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Robert O. Young, one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World, separates science fact from science fiction or "scientism" as he calls it. https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/humanity-at-risk-transfection-of-graphene-parasites-activated-by-3-4-5g-pulsating-emf
Dr. Young explains how the weaponization of microwave energy and EMF degrades and destroys human health with a bad "environment" or what is referred to as the "terrain/"
Dr. Young answers these questions:
Is there a diabolical plan behind superparamagnetic graphene/iron oxide nano-particles that are being found in the bloodstreams of people who have received the CoV vaccine or died from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome?
Could the super-permeation of graphene family substances in food, drinks, water, vaccines, medicines, cosmetics, packaging, and medicines be a planned conspiracy against human health?
Are graphene ferric oxide “circuits” being created in the human body to control the many nano-particle metals being injected into people through vaccines and through the ingestion of food?
Can graphene ferric oxide be “pre-programmed” before being inserted into injections, food, and the environment?
Is the transhumanistic plan for “aggressive remote-control of all things” (The Internet of Things) actually possible through new scientific “mad-scientist” experiments of human subjects using the Graphene Family of Nano-materials? https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/injuries-deaths-caused-by-reduced-graphene-ferric-oxide-3g-4g-and-5g-emf
He exposes the medical fraud and fiction behind the "germ" theory and explains how a family of vectors - 4G, 5G, microwave ovens, smart meters, electromagnetic cars, smart homes, geoengineering the sky, vaccines, pollution, graphene oxide, and more - impact our lives producing all of the symptoms related to a host of modern diseases, from cancers to diabetes and more.
To learn more about his decades-old research on harmful vectors and toxic environment, how the Cabal and Deep State run test experiments in a "dial up a pandemic" scenario at any time, any where; against any animal, individual, and population, as well as how to bring balance to your life and health, go to: https://www.drrobertyoung.com and https://www.givesendgo.com/research
