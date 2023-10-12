AS THE DAYS OF NOAH ONCE AGAIN.

We like to believe we live in “Modern times”. We are progressive, some men say. We have now “progressed” all the way to the times of Noah. Just a quick reminder of what it was like in those days as recorded in the WORD of Truth.



Genesis 6: 11

The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence.

12:

And God looked upon the earth, and, behold, it was corrupt; for all flesh had corrupted his way upon the earth.

13:

And God said unto Noah, The end of all flesh is come before me; for the earth is filled with violence through them; and, behold, I will destroy them with the earth

Let’s take a close look at the Hebrew word translated in English as violence.

It’s Hamas. There is a link in the description to the strongs Lexicon H2555

Transliteration

ḥāmās

I. The word is pronounced Hamas and means violence, wrong, cruelty, injustice

It is important to note that the word of God makes it very clear what side of this conflict he is on.

It also records that this conflict will expand rapidly and absolutely will not stay confined to the middle east. We must understand what the mountains of Samaria are. Every nation where the children of Israel are, this conflict will follow. That includes but is not limited to, the United States. Fear not!

Isaiah 54: 17

No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD.

In Biblical numerics, 17 means victory and Israel will be victorious in the end. Isaiah told us what happens to those who speak against his nation Israel. The good news is, there is still time to repent and get on the right side of this conflict. We have sinned against the LORD. That includes me and you. I will humble myself and repent of my wickedness, will you?

Mark 1:15

And saying, the time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand: repent ye, and believe the gospel.

Star tuned, tomorrow’s headlines were written down long ago, and will be fulfilled to the letter.

Zephaniah chapter 2:1

Gather yourselves together, yea, gather together, O nation not desired;

NOTE; this nation is identified in verse 5

2 :

Before the decree bring forth, before the day pass as the chaff, before the fierce anger of the LORD come upon you, before the day of the LORD'S anger come upon you.

3:

Seek ye the LORD, all ye meek of the earth, which have wrought his judgment; seek righteousness, seek meekness: it may be ye shall be hid in the day of the LORD'S anger.

4:

For Gaza shall be forsaken, and Ashkelon a desolation: they shall drive out Ashdod at the noon day, and Ekron shall be rooted up.

5:

Woe unto the inhabitants of the sea coast, the nation of the Cherethites! the word of the LORD is against you; O Canaan, the land of the Philistines, I will even destroy thee, that there shall be no inhabitant.

As we learned in the previous video, the Cherethites means the executioners. I don’t think I need to tell you who those people are. Recent events have made that very clear to anyone who didn’t already know.

The violence brings recompence, upon their own heads. This is the year of recompences.

Isaiah 34: 8 For it is the day of the LORD'S vengeance, and the year of recompences for the controversy of Zion.

The executioners:

Student of the last days website:

