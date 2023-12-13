SUITON no JUTSU (water techniques)

Swimming - practicing swimming - there was never a Ninja who was unable to swim - Ninja had to be able to move around the water almost like a fish - also be able to master the use of "mizu tsutsu" - water tube - make no sound while swimming - a Ninja who couldn't swim was useless - Ninja practiced swimming diligently.
