Hamas published videos of clashes with the IDF in Northern Gaza with tunnels being used to reach firing positions

adding:

Hamas: Israel's ground operations in Gaza have practically begun, and we have many surprises for the occupiers.

➡️Hamas spokesperson stated that Israeli forces have entered areas where there is nothing, saying that the occupiers have moved on multiple fronts, essentially commencing ground operations, but they are not announcing it for specific reasons.

➡️Hamas spokesperson emphasized that during the initial strikes in Operation Al-Aqsa Tempest, they surprised the enemy, and there are many surprises in store. They are fully prepared for Israel's ground operations.

➡️The Qassam spokesperson stressed that with the start of Israel's ground operations on multiple fronts, the resistance believes it can break the Israeli army and thwart its objectives.

and:

Fighters from "Ansar Allah" in Yemen launched kamikaze drones towards the Israeli city of Eilat.

The IDF stated that the Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted a "surface-to-surface" missile over the Red Sea.

The Israeli Air Force destroyed several aerial targets, presumably UAVs, flying towards Israel.



