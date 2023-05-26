Apeel, Reverse Transcriptase & Genetic Modification with Dr. Daniel Nagase

Dr. Jane Ruby

May 25, 2023

Bill Gates & the WEF want all produce to be coated with Apeel. Dr Jane questions why Congress in not investigating the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation which funded this product. Apeel will even be put on organic produce. The components of Apeel, distilled with toxic chemicals, are mono and diglycerides that promote inflammation, heart disease, diabetes, stroke and obesity. Dr. Daniel Nagase talks about reverse transcriptase and lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA vaccines, that cause a permanent genetic alteration in the human genome. A genetic toxin that causes cancer has never been put into the human genome before.

Apeel, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Daniel Nagase, Reverse transcriptase,

Lipid nanoparticles, mRNA vaccines, genetic modification, mono and diglycerides, Stemilt





