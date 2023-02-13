Taking Back Justice Television Season 1, Episode 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Taking Back Justice Television is in the next step in reality television. We are crime, court & prison television showing real cases and real strategies whereby people are taking back justice. We are influencing the judicial system and changing people's lives. We are the next step in reality television because our audience, if they choose, can get involved democratically and judicially to influence the judicial system, cases and elections. If you don't like the laws; change the lawmakers.