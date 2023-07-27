RFK Jr: 'Rona & Ethnicity/Race

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redpills: Bioweapons & Targeted Attacks
* Is Bobby Kennedy strategically using controversy to redpill his base?
* If so, it’s working — and that’s a good sign.
* RFK Jr. pointed out that the U.S. and other governments are developing ethnically-targeted bioweapons; and a recent study shows that COVID-19 appears to disproportionately affect certain races:
• New Insights Into Genetic Susceptibility Of COVID
Hannity Town Hall With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. | Fox News (25 July 2023)
p.s. If You’re A Glutton For Punishment
* ‘Elites’ have always been tyrannical bigots that weaponize politics and war to target certain ethnicities/races.
* Would they hesitate to develop specialized bioweapons for that purpose?
* Everything about the ’rona (and jabs) reeks of targeted attack(s).
* There is evidence that people w/ the Abrahamic bloodline — as well as Neanderthal genome — were specifically targeted:
• Bio-Labs: The Abrahamic Assault
• Scientists Identify New Gene Differences In Severe COVID Patients
• The Major Genetic Risk Factor For Severe COVID Is Inherited From Neanderthals
* In other groups, people w/ serious co-morbidities tend to be most affected.
* Plus the majority of fatal vaxxes were knowingly sent to red states.
* That sounded looney at first, but it’s more credible than the official narrative.
* You can’t make up this stuff.
* Dr. Jane Ruby was one of the first to go public with the jab info (starting in 2021), via Stew Peters. She brought the receipts:
• VAERS Reveals Death By Lot Number: Specific States Get Certain Vials
• Deadly Vax Lot Numbers Identified, Still In Circulation
• Deadliest Vax Lots: Vials Went To All 50 States Still In Circulation