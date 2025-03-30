BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Matthew 5:23-26 Restoring Broken Relationships
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
114 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 5 months ago

Pastor Andrew Russell teaches from Matthew 5:23-26 and Philemon with a message entitled Restoring Broken Relationships


In this message we see how Paul exhorted Philemon to Restore and Reconcile his relationship with Onesimus that was broken. The story of Onesimus serves as a timeless reminder of the power of God's grace and forgiveness. Regardless of our past or present circumstances, God's love has the power to redeem, restore, and renew.

To heal all broken relationships, we need humility and forgiveness.


Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au


Keywords
forgivenessrestorationbible teachingreconciliation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy