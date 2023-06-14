© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
June 14, 2023
Two unfortunate puppies were freezing to death on the cold ground
They were outdoors, on the open ground, next to the street toilets
The cold, hunger, and terrible living conditions made themselves increasingly sick
Then the two of them got sick in turn
They could only rely on each other, giving each other a little warmth
How many people had passed, they could only watch and shed tears.
The condition of the two puppies was extremely serious, the temperature was almost undetectable
Due to dehydration and practically no pressure
There was not even a way to do the analysis to determine what was going on in their bodies
At that time, two of them were placed on a heating pad
Things started to get complicated because they needed a blood transfusion urgently.
The groans teared our hearts apart
These two puppies had just been born but life had brought them too much pain
By that day, both puppies were stable.
They began to show signs of life after receiving a blood transfusion
We were trying to do everything we could to keep the fragile life on these two poor bodies
The joy did not last long, then that day I received a news like lightning
My 2 puppies suddenly vomited blood, one by one.
At that time, their condition was aggravated by the worms crawling out in waves
and by night, both children could not stand it and took their last breath
From then on, they wouldn't be offended by anyone anymore
They ran along the green grass and were painless, not cold, not hungry and smiling happily
Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.
Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.
If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.
Thank you very much!!!!!!!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mxTbvOqnxQ