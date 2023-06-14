Pitiful Animal





June 14, 2023





Two unfortunate puppies were freezing to death on the cold ground

They were outdoors, on the open ground, next to the street toilets

The cold, hunger, and terrible living conditions made themselves increasingly sick

Then the two of them got sick in turn

They could only rely on each other, giving each other a little warmth

How many people had passed, they could only watch and shed tears.





The condition of the two puppies was extremely serious, the temperature was almost undetectable

Due to dehydration and practically no pressure

There was not even a way to do the analysis to determine what was going on in their bodies

At that time, two of them were placed on a heating pad

Things started to get complicated because they needed a blood transfusion urgently.

The groans teared our hearts apart

These two puppies had just been born but life had brought them too much pain





By that day, both puppies were stable.

They began to show signs of life after receiving a blood transfusion

We were trying to do everything we could to keep the fragile life on these two poor bodies





The joy did not last long, then that day I received a news like lightning

My 2 puppies suddenly vomited blood, one by one.

At that time, their condition was aggravated by the worms crawling out in waves

and by night, both children could not stand it and took their last breath

From then on, they wouldn't be offended by anyone anymore

They ran along the green grass and were painless, not cold, not hungry and smiling happily

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mxTbvOqnxQ