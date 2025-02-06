BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ARE YOU ONE OF OUR (x3) LUCKY CASH PRIZE WINNERS!? JOIN FREE LIVE WORKSHOP (02/07/25)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
7 months ago

Workshop Registration Link: https://www.drbvip.com/free-why-don-t-99-of-us-know-this-live-workshop


FULL Episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/RzEGos2jZSY?si=9jYKHSlqrLepp0uI


HLJ Growth Website: https://hljgrowth.com/

To Connect with Hannah directly please Email: [email protected]

FaceBook and Instagram Handle: HLJGrowth


Please JOIN us on Friday, FEB the 7th at 12pm PST for our next FREE LIVE Workshop with our Favorite Wealth Strategist Hannah Johnson, where she will be Educating us on the BASICS of Financial Literacy! During this FREE 90-Min Workshop you will learn the Principles of Wealth Building and creating TRUE Security for yourself utilizing the same tools the Elite 1% are using and ALSO available to YOU through Hannah’s help!


Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1


Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/

Dr. B’s Website

https://drjohnbergman.com/


Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]

moneyretirementrichdollarsretireprizewealthyfinancialfreedomfinancialliteracy
