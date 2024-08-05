THE ECONOMY: CRASH OR CORRECTION?

MONDAY MORNING EMERGENCY FLASH ECONOMY LIVESTREAM 5 August 2024





This podcast episode discusses recent financial turbulence globally, including Japan's market declines, the rise in stocks and crypto, and market fears fueled by Japan's interest rate hike, US job data, and geopolitical tensions. We analyze the impact of these events on the economy, focusing on Japan's interest rate hike, the yen carry trade, and Bitcoin investments, offering insights into global market dynamics and the interconnected nature of financial and geopolitical events.





Disclaimer: The content of this podcast should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing, your capital is at risk.





