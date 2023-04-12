Holding Big Pharma ACCOUNTABLE: J & J To Pay Victims 8.9 Billion For Cancer Causing Baby Powder

Stew Peters Show





Apr 11, 2023





Don’t listen to people who say Big Pharma cannot be held to account for their crimes.

Foster Coulson is here to break down the lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson.

J&J knew as early as 1971 their baby powder contained asbestos.

Johnson & Johnson products cause illnesses from the day you are born and they profit off people their entire lives.

Their products have given women ovarian cancer and deadly mesothelioma.

How can it get any more evil than to knowingly poison babies?

Mega corporations in America consistently have their divisions claim bankruptcy to avoid paying settlement money owed to victims.

The Wellness Company has a Spike Formula product that neutralizes spike protein in the body. Check it out at http://HeroicDoctors.com

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Eat Carbs and STILL Lose Weight, visit https://thehealthyfat.com/stew





Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com





Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org





Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew





Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/





Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com





Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters





Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew





Can Trump really end the war in Ukraine in 24hrs?!? This is the REAL enemy according to POTUS https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters exposes the truth!!





Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/





Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2hms14-holding-big-pharma-accountable-j-and-j-to-pay-victims-8.9-billion-for-cance.html



