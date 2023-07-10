Two-Pronged Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ChiComs: Advanced Persistent Threat
* You need to get prepared today.
* Team [Bidan] knows something about China.
* ’Rona wasn’t ‘lab-leaked’; that’s a cover story for the deep state’s lab-engineered supervirus/vax plot (i.e. bioweapons).
* We’ve come a long way from being batsh!t crazy conspiracy theorists, no?
* Get ready.
READ:
• CCP Counter-Intelligence Defector Dong Jingwei Is Still In The U.S.; Debriefing Continues
• World War III Will Be Fought With Viruses
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 10 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v2z7efe-what-really-happened-with-the-cocaine-at-the-white-house-ep.-2043-07102023.html