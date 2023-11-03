Stew Peters Show: EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Alexander Dugin RUSSIA RISING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Alexander Dugin Goes One On One With Stew Peters On Declining U.S. Hegemony. The international struggle between Russia and the United States is about humanity versus hegemony.
Dr. Alexander Dugin joins Stew to discuss the possibility of World War 3, the Russia/Ukraine war, and the current conflict in the Middle East.