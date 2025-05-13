India Pakistan News Live: Donald Trump Responds To Indian Strikes On Terror Camps In PoK





U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to India's recent strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, calling the escalation a "shame." Speaking to reporters at the White House on May 6, Trump said he had just been informed about the intensifying hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.





This video includes Trump's full reaction and updates on the India-Pakistan tensions following the strikes. Stay tuned for more details.





