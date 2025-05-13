BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
India Pakistan News Live: Donald Trump Responds To Indian Strikes On Terror Camps In PoK
SnwMusic
62 views • 4 months ago

India Pakistan News Live: Donald Trump Responds To Indian Strikes On Terror Camps In PoK


U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to India's recent strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, calling the escalation a "shame." Speaking to reporters at the White House on May 6, Trump said he had just been informed about the intensifying hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.


This video includes Trump's full reaction and updates on the India-Pakistan tensions following the strikes. Stay tuned for more details.


#india #pakistan #trump #indiapakistan #war #operationsindoor #pahalgamattack 


About Channel:


Welcome to the Snw Reporting, your one-stop platform for all the fastest and most comprehensive English and Hindi news coverage and analysis. Follow us for latest updates on all big developments, explainers, analysis, interviews, ground reports and talk shows. We bring out the different angles to major national and international news stories grabbing headlines.


SnwReporting India presents India news, International news, Entertainment news and gossip, Business and Technology news, Education news, Utility news and Viral news.

indindia pakistan warjustice servedoperation sindoorindia pakistan newstrump on india attacks pakistantrump reacts to india pakistan wardonald trump on india attacks pakistantrump on india attack pakistandonald trump reacts to india pakistan warindia hits pakistanindia hits back pakistanindia pakistan war newsoperation sindoor videoindia operation sindooroperation sindoor indiaindia pakistan war updateind pak newsdonald trump on pok attack
