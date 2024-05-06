The Video Twitter Won’t Allow on its Platform

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How many of you know that Critical American Infrastructure is controlled by an Israeli Company?
So, when that infrastructure fails, know that it wasn’t the Chinese or the Russians that caused it, because they are not the ones controlling it!
🚨 This entry has been repeatedly rejected by Twitter.