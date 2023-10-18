© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Protests Spread Across Middle East After Gaza Hospital Blast | WSJ News
Police in Lebanon fired tear gas at protesters near the U.S. embassy in Beirut as protests erupted across the Middle East, including in Turkey and Jordan, following a blast at a hospital compound in Gaza.
Photo: Bilal Hussein/Associated Press