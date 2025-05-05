Morning Manna - May 5, 2025 - Romans 14:7-12 - Living and Dying for the Lord

In this special 3 p.m. edition of Morning Manna, Rick Wiles reassures the audience that while TruNews has concluded, the ministry continues stronger than ever with expanded Morning Manna broadcasts now streaming at both 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. ET. Rick shares urgent global headlines—including rising nuclear tensions in Asia—and introduces a new daily email alert summarizing key world events from a biblical perspective. The heart of today’s message focuses on Romans 14:7–12, teaching that whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord. Rick and Doc unpack the call to reject judgment and contempt toward fellow believers, emphasizing humility, unity, and personal accountability before Christ’s judgment seat. Rick also reflects on God's ownership of humanity—body and soul—and previews his new book series Promised Land Principles. The episode ends with a heartfelt reminder: leave judgment to God, love others well, and live every day for the glory of the Lord.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate: 05/05/2025





