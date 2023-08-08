Black African Maniacs Chant "Kill The White Farmer": South African White Genocide OUT OF CONTROL

Stew Peters Show





August 7, 2023





If you live in South Africa and are white you need to leave the country now.

Lauren Witzke is back with Stew to talk about the current and coming genocide of whites in South Africa.

South Africa is a country being run on the ideology of critical race theory.

Instead of focusing on fixing South Africa’s crumbling infrastructure, most political debates center on stealing land from white farmers.

The Economic Freedom Fighters are the third largest party in South Africa.

The party leader Julius Malema recently led a stadium full of people to the song” Kill the Boer” which means kill white farmers.

White farmers have been murdered for years and western media outlets like the New York Times have called this a conspiracy theory.

White South Africans have been trying to flee the genocide but Canada and Europe are rejecting their visa applications.

Someone is providing the murderous South African roving gangs with sophisticated equipment that block cell phone signals when white people call for help.

These signal jammers are 20K a piece.

The black roving gangs are ambushing homes and raping women while children are forced to watch.

The events currently unfolding in South Africa are a preview of what the globalists have planned for white people here in America.

Don’t be caught off guard and leave big cities before it’s too late.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35iz6s-black-african-maniacs-chant-kill-the-white-farmer-south-african-white-genoc.html