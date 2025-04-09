Going Rogue with Lara Logan Episode 10 | Fauci, Chemtrails & Tesla Protestors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lara Logan holds court with Luke Coffee and Producer Keith as they discuss whether Fauci will be held accountable, if chemtrails are real and what RFK Jr. might do about it, and how well Tesla protestors dancing the electric slide fits with the music of the Third Reich.
This episode is sponsored by Ascent Nutrition.