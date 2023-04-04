BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#5 - "Declaring Heavens Economy & Manifesting It Now | Step Into The New!!"
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
54 followers
1
14 views • 04/04/2023

As you all may have heard, economic systems all around the world are in trouble. Banks collapsing, dollars failing, prices rising, attacks on the food, etc...

What is happening you may ask? Well God wants to manifest His Government, His Kingdom, on earth as it is in Heaven.

And simply put, these fake money systems are not of Him. Humanity has been in slavery for many generations and most are completely unaware of this form of economically induced slavery.

However, God has given His answers to His children. Tonight we want to discuss how to begin speaking in the earth the answers from Heaven, and manifesting them now in your lives and nations!

Connect more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Follow the video channel and join us live every Monday @ 7pm CST here: https://rumble.com/c/KingdomRoundTable

Keywords
godjesusgoldeconomicssilvercory graykingdom businesseconomic solutionssilver and goldkingdom economy
