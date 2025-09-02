BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - September 2 2025 4PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 1 week ago

September 2, 2025

rt.com



It’s the third day of the Russian president’s very active trip to China and we’re here, in Beijing, bringing you a special coverage of all the developments, as major powers gather to reshape the global order. President Putin meets with Slovak PM Robert Fico, a valued partner and bastion of sovereign policy within the EU. The Russian leader has said Moscow and Washington could work together on the Zaporozhye nuclear plant. Observers across the globe are watching as Russian and Chinese leaders hold talks. The relations are at an unprecedented height. The two discussed the unlimited potential before them, while honoring the nations’ role in ending WWII. Things are forging ahead as Russia’s Gazprom signs a memorandum with China on construction of the new Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline. Another transit route for gas supplies through Mongolia will also produce lower prices than those charged to European buyers, according to Gazprom.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy