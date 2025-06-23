BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli strikes targeted Bldg 9 of Iran’s state broadcasting complex
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 2 months ago

Israeli strikes also targeted Building 9 of Iran’s state broadcasting complex.

Israel also targeted the Red Crescent (like Red Cross) building but missed. 

💥🇮🇷 One of the Israeli strikes that hit Tehran.

Summary - Israel has hit the following (posted earlier, dark morning hours):

— Tehran:

• Northwestern and eastern districts were targeted by missile and drone attacks.

• A power distribution feeder in northern Tehran was damaged, causing power outages in some areas, but are not widespread & energy rerouting is underway.

• Reports of an attack on the Evin prison gate, possibly involving a microdrone or a planted explosive.

• Handball federarion building partly destroyed

• A campus of Shahid Beheshti was targeted

— Karaj & Shahr-e Rey:

• Military bases in both locations were hit.

• In Shahr-e Rey, over 200 kg of explosives, operational drones, and active microdrones were discovered in a warehouse, possibly linked to recent attacks.

— Fordow Nuclear Site (Qom Province):

• Targeted for the 2nd time.

• Situation is under control.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy