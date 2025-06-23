Israeli strikes targeted Bldg 9 of Iran’s state broadcasting complex

Israeli strikes also targeted Building 9 of Iran’s state broadcasting complex.

Israel also targeted the Red Crescent (like Red Cross) building but missed.

💥🇮🇷 One of the Israeli strikes that hit Tehran.

Summary - Israel has hit the following (posted earlier, dark morning hours):

— Tehran:

• Northwestern and eastern districts were targeted by missile and drone attacks.

• A power distribution feeder in northern Tehran was damaged, causing power outages in some areas, but are not widespread & energy rerouting is underway.

• Reports of an attack on the Evin prison gate, possibly involving a microdrone or a planted explosive.

• Handball federarion building partly destroyed

• A campus of Shahid Beheshti was targeted

— Karaj & Shahr-e Rey:

• Military bases in both locations were hit.

• In Shahr-e Rey, over 200 kg of explosives, operational drones, and active microdrones were discovered in a warehouse, possibly linked to recent attacks.

— Fordow Nuclear Site (Qom Province):

• Targeted for the 2nd time.

• Situation is under control.