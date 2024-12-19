Nashville, TN Prophecy: Balls Of Fire Falling From The Sky, Houses Destroyed. SDA Give Warning NOW

Seventh-day Adventists have been set in the world as watchmen and light bearers. To them has been entrusted the last warning for a perishing world. On them is shining wonderful light from the word of God. They have been given a work of the most solemn import—the proclamation of the first, second, and third angels' messages. There is no other work of so great importance. They are to allow nothing else to absorb their attention.





The most solemn truths ever entrusted to mortals have been given us to proclaim to the world. The proclamation of these truths is to be our work. The world is to be warned, and God's people are to be true to the trust committed to them. 9T 19.1 - 9T 19.2





Ellen White Prophecy for Nashville Tennessee





When I was at Nashville, I had been speaking to the people, and in the night season, there was an immense ball of fire that came right from heaven and settled in Nashville. There were flames going out like arrows from that ball; houses were being consumed; houses were tottering and falling. Some of our people were standing there. "It is just as we expected," they said, "we expected this." Others were wringing their hands in agony and crying unto God for mercy. "You knew it," said they, "you knew that this was coming, and never said a word to warn us!" They seemed as though they would almost tear them to pieces, to think they had never told them or given them any warning at all.

The next scene presented was a messenger in a house, who took a map, and showed them on that map where were cities, where were villages, where there were places that should be visited. And there were only a few places dotted here and there where they had visited. Here are those that can go forth, and will they go forth? He pointed to these places, to the cities and villages and the different places that have not been worked—scarcely nothing done in them. Here were men and women that knew the truth.

They may not be ministers, they may not be ordained, but they know the principles of truth and understand the Word of God. And here this messenger of God pointed out the places, and work that must be done in the South. Here was the work right around them in the South. 20LtMs, Ms 188, 1905, par. 13 - 20LtMs, Ms 188, 1905, par. 15





They came together to the meeting, and we had an excellent meeting. We had a sort of a conference meeting. I spoke some words. "Now," said I, "I am not going to take up all this time. I am going to have you that are here, who have got a word for the Lord, to speak." Well the ministers spoke short, and then the people began to bear their testimonies. We had a wonderful meeting; it was an excellent meeting. Well, why didn't they preach all the way through? I will tell you why. On the Sabbath, as they assemble together, they have a short discourse, except on special occasions, and then give every one that feels a burden an opportunity to bear his testimony. It is their time. It is their time to bear their testimony. And it is their time to pray to God and get a fitting up, that they may go forth to take up the work that is to be done and that should be done—house-to-house labor in the evangelistic work that can be carried into neighborhoods and cities and villages.

There is abundance to be done if you will only do it. Now there is where it is presented to me, with that map and those places. We feel intensely over these things, and we want to see the work of God done where there is nothing. How do you suppose they are going to be warned? Why do you suppose you have been converted to the truth? It is that you may become God's messenger. You may go to one and another that you know. You may introduce the subject to those you do not know. You may carry these publications with you, and you may distribute these publications. There are works that you may do on the right hand and on the left.

A few nights ago I was awakened with this, "They know not the time of their visitation." [See Luke 19:44.] Why don't they know it? Because nobody is there to tell them. God wants messengers, and He wants us to put on the whole armor of God, and having put it on, "to stand. For we war not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers in high places." [Ephesians 6:11-13 20LtMs, Ms 188, 1905, par. 16 - 20LtMs, Ms 188, 1905, par. 18





David House