This Saint News 7/27/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





This week: We're gonna talk about Epstein and whether or not there's any connection to Trump. Jerome Powell's refusal to lower interest rates is part of the Fed's War on America. And don't think we forgot about Gaza... what the hell is going on over there? Your clothes could be poisoning you if they're made of plastics. And the largest scandal in our nation's history--we'll get into it. A lot of celebrities died this week... does it mean anything? I got you some major news about Anthony Fauci. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews





Joe Rogan discussing Hunter Biden and Channel 5 on the JRE https://x.com/Channel5iveNews/status/1948089624691179761





AI layoffs are hitting by the tens of thousands. https://x.com/profstonge/status/1948707302703354331





American has been saving McDonald’s, Burger King and Five Guys to compare how the food looks after 30 days https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1948179076847653109





Obama's Treason Files EXPOSE the Fed's Secret War on America https://x.com/PrometheanActn/status/1948075015267573880





Rigo Starr - Gay men are waking up to the trans agenda. https://x.com/RigoIrizarry/status/1947080850757087663





Maajad Nawaz - The real election interference was in this treasonous coup plot perpetrated by the globalists led by Obama and Biden and Clinton against Trump, which began in 2016, as DNI Gabbard has just revealed https://x.com/MaajidNawaz/status/1948331101371462083





Greg Reese - Trump Tariffs Used to Compel UN Sustainable Development Goals https://x.com/gregreese/status/1947841946237735275





Benny Johnson - Obama BREAKS Russia Hoax Silence…https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1947787126046921075





Why Gen Z Can't Sell Concert Tickets Anymore https://x.com/TimcastNews/status/1946657680921129424





PBD Podcast - 'Last Person To DEFEND Trump' - Trump Hater Michael Cohen DENIES Epstein Connection https://x.com/PBDsPodcast/status/1947679868138766587





The Turf Is Artificial, But The Harm Is Real...Cancer Increases 10X When Recycled Tires Replace Grass. https://x.com/i/status/1948622888673669583





The worm has turned: THE THIEF OF KIEV ON HIS WAY OUT

https://x.com/georgegalloway/status/1948467197623631888





Malcolm Jamal Warner and Ozzy Osborne are weirdly connected https://x.com/i/status/1947868102034919580





Behind the scenes footage of the legendary photoshoot of Black Sabbath alongside members of Metallica, Aerosmith, Pantera and more

https://x.com/Photomusicrock/status/1941953212291973334