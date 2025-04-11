© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Growing your own food didn't make a lot of financial sense, just from a purely financial perspective, but now it does because of price inflation.
Don’t miss any of the informative Prepare Tribe episodes — register for free at https://BrightU.com
#prepping #preparedness #survival #emergencyplan #survivalskills #protect #homestead #tips #survivalfood #survivalpantry #shelter #musthave #medicalsupply