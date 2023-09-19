St. Michael reveals Jesus will intervene to Stop the war, man will be prevented to end the Earth!

85 views • 09/19/2023

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Message from St. Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria on July 23rd

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.