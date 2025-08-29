2025-8-29 how team satan is warring against home birth's - the nightmare of deathspital protocols

PA midwifery -

midwives who charge $10,000 for a home delivery!!! holy crap!!!

How does God's team win when everyone charges fee's like that? How about you come over, watch the birth, and I give you $250, free food, and a huge thank you!

Learn about home water birth...learn about the vxx-death-shots they give your child the very moment they take them from you arms to clean them up.

Learn about the "BIRTH" CERTIFICATE fraud, and how team satan kills your child, and makes them into a CORPS-A-RATION, and how the father had to lay claim to that vessel that was birthing within a certain period of time. Or, just don't go to the damn deathspital!



