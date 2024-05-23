South Bronx: Trump Supporters lined up since 8AM in the RAIN for tonight's rally!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Supporters of President Trump in South Bronx- Despite heavy rains this morning, Trump supporters have been out here lined up since as early as 8am for Trump’s rally which starts tonight at 6.
Many are drenched from the rain but in good spirits for tonight’s rally.