Hello friend!



Are you ready to go 'BERSERKR'?





The Iceman has risen! Now tear off the mask of Planet Love by watching my meme music video titled, "Take Off The Mask"*.





The video touches base on sensitive topics and is NSFW. If you wish to read the memes within the video, your full attention will be required. If not, you can still enjoy listening to the music contained therein.







Interested in learning more about ‘BERSERKR’?

Check out their Metal Archives page:





metal-archives.com/bands/Berserkr/4755







I sincerely thank you for your time and wish you the best of days.

Please take care by following the way of Algiz. ᛉ

Protect yourself by self-educating while you still can.





Periculum in mora.





*Truncated version of Hiram Ulysses Grant's Presidential Meme Music Video titled, pari iustitia.





Depone larva© 2023 by Tepbian Kord is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0