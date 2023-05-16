BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Disgraced Homeland Security Chief Calls Out Border Governor’s Actions to Protect Border
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
05/16/2023

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas condemned Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott for busing migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence in Washington D.C. Mayorkas called the move “sad and tragic,” but Abbott defended his actions as necessary to combat the border crisis. As Title 42, a COVID-19 emergency protocol, is set to expire, the migrant surge is expected to worsen. Migrants have been bused to D.C. since April 2022, with nearly 9,400 migrants arriving to date. On Wednesday night, a group of 50 migrants arrived at Harris’ home, followed by another bus of migrants to the Naval Observatory on Thursday morning.Dive deeper into this story, tap the link in our bio.

Keywords
current eventsbordergovernmentmigrantssouthern border
