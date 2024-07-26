Infowars 2013 'DARPA Death Bots With Texe Marrs'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones show with Texe Marrs. The topics include the obsession of the ruling elite with fleets of killer robots, the phasing out of human beings as unnecessary, and Khazar impostors persecuting Hebrews and inhabiting the land of Israel. Also discussed - the hijacking of Christian doctrine to neutralize Christians politically, robots in Bible prophecy, artificial intelligence and its impact in the near future.