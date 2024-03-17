Göbekli Tepe - The First Temple On Earth 10,000 BC Ancient History Documentary

History Time





Aug 5, 2023





A massive thank you to War Thunder for sponsoring this video. Sign up for free using my link:-

https://playwt.link/historytime





— History Time is written, researched and produced by Pete Kelly. Subscribe to his self titled travel/history channel for far flung adventures all over the world:-

/ @petekellyhistory





Sign up to the History Time newsletter for epic journeys to the greatest archaeological sites in the world :-

http://historytimewithpete.substack.com





- - Göbekli Tepe - The First Temple On Earth? - -

11:07 - I - Discovery

35:09 - II - Before Eden

54:40 - III - In the Prehistoric Zoo

1:15:42- IV - After The Ice

1:37:14 - V - Feasting At The Dawn

2:14:36 - VI - The Birth Of The Gods?





- - Bibliography - -





- Books -

Klaus Schmidt, Gobekli Tepe (2012)

Steven Mithen , After The Ice (2003)

V. Gordon Childe - Man Makes Himself (1939)

Robin Dunbar, Human Evolution (2014)

Robin Dunbar, How Religion Evolved (2022)

David Wengrow & David Graeber, The Dawn of everything (2021)

Mircea Eliade, A History of Religious Ideas (1988)

Mircea Eliade, Shamanism (1951)

Jaques Cauvin, The Birth Of The Gods & The Dawn of Agriculture (1994)

Clifford Geertz, The Interpretation of Cultures (1973)

Claude Levi Strauss, The Savage Mind (1966)

Dancing at the Dawn, Yosef Garfinkel (2003)

Brian Hayden, The Power of Feasts: From Prehistory To The Present (2014)

Dacher Keltner, Awe - The Transformative Power of Everyday Wonder (2023)





- Academic Journals -

The Archaeology of Ritual, Edward Swenson (2015)

Becoming Farmers: The Inside Story, Anna Belfer-Cohen (2011)

The Earliest Dancing Scenes In The Near East - Yosef Garfinkel (2003)

On Scorpions, Birds & Snakes - Benz & Bauer (2015)

Farewell to the ‘Childhood of Man’ - Wengrow & Graeber (2015)

So Fair A House, Göbekli Tepe - E. B. Banning (2011)

Göbekli Tepe Preliminary Report, Klaus Schmidt (2000)

Gods & Monsters - David Wengrow (2011)

Jaques Cauvin: The right man for the reason - Anna Belfer Cohen (2011)

The Legacy of Jaques Cauvin, Melinda Zeder (2011)

Klaus Schmidt, Hans Georg K Gebel (2014)

The Natufians In The Levant, Anna Belfer-Cohen (1991)

To be not to be, Olivier Aurenche (2013)

The Neolithic Transformation, Willie Thompson

The Origins of Agriculture, Price & Bar-Yousef (2011)

Rational Choice In The Neolithic?, Kim Sterelny (2015)

The Origins of Agriculture In The Near East, Melinda Zeder (2011)

On The Nature of Transitions and Revolutions in Prehistory, Ofer Bar-Yosef (2005)

The World’s First Temple, Sandra Scham (2008)





— Thumbnail Art by Ettore Mazza





—Join the History Time community:-

Twitter:-

/ historytimeuk

Facebook:-

/ historytimeofficial

Instagram:-

/ historytime_ig





— Follow me on Instagram for travel stories:-

/ petekellywriter





— Become a patron for as little as a dollar a month & help keep this channel going:-

/ historytimeuk





— History Time is now a podcast. You can find us wherever you get your podcasts from.





— Music courtesy of:-

- Epidemic Sound

- Joss Gallanagh-Edwards:-

/ jgemusic

http://jgemusic.com

- Brodie Marshall:-

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Q7hB...

/ user-516251154

Instagram: / brodiemarshallmusic





— For audio needs Hamish Dickinson is your guy:-

www.phoenixsoundstudio.co.uk





I've compiled a reading list of my favourite history books via the Amazon influencer program. If you do choose to purchase any of these incredible sources of information then Amazon will send me a tiny fraction of the earnings (as long as you do it through the link) (this means more and better content in the future) I'll keep adding to and updating the list as time goes on:-

https://www.amazon.com/shop/historytime





I try to use copyright free images at all times. However if I have used any of your artwork or maps then please don't hesitate to contact me and I’ll be more than happy to give the appropriate credit.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXJc-Y3Mf5w