THE PANTSUITWARPIG WISHES DOLLHOUSE DIDDY ₪🐗 A GOOD ARKANCIDING
159 views • 8 months ago

il Donaldo Trumpo - STOP IT!!!😂😂😂


Source: https://x.com/PapiTrumpo/status/1836090906388369712


The YAK is back!


Sean Diddy Combs is in custody!


Finally Justice is coming down on Sean “Diddy” Combs previously known as Puff Daddy, Puffy and P. Diddy who was just arrested in New York ...


Lawsuits have been filed against Combs as recently as last week. Dawn Richard of Danity Kane, a girl group formed by Combs, filed a suit on Sept. 10 accusing him of sexual and physical abuse. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges Combs was abusive throughout the eight years he and Richard worked together. Richard accused him of groping her, threatening her and subjecting her to “inhumane working conditions,” such as depriving Richard and her band mates of food and sleep for up to 48 hours “because he was high on drugs.” In the suit, Richard also claims to have witnessed Combs become physically violent with other women, including Cassie whose legal name is Casandra Ventura and Kim Porter, his former partners. In a statement provided by Combs’s attorney, so you know this is a lie considering Diddy denied ever hitting Cassie and than we saw it for ourselves on video. So I personally think them claiming denial is a bit late and for his statement saying this was a “series of false claims” and accused Richard of seeking “a payday.” Get real... This is Justice coming down finally on a person who has had this coming for 3 decades close to 4.


https://thajackalshead.blogspot.com/2024/09/sean-diddy-combs-is-in-custody.html

