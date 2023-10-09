A Bullet Train To The Truth (BANG)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The rocket sled in this video is alleged to be traveling 6.5 thousand miles per hour, and yet NASA tells you that earth is moving in a forward direction one hundred times faster than this and is moving side ways around the sun ten times faster than this AT THE SAME TIME. After watching this video, do you still really believe this?