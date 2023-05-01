BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The control and influence of the CCP are widespread, permissive, and very deep
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
17 views • 05/01/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fn3jl3ce6

The control and influence of the CCP are widespread, permissive, and very deep. The chairman of the Congressional Select Committee on China warns U.S. politicians need to be on alert. Our fellow elected officials aren't aware of what United Front's work is, and many may be unwitting targets.

CCP的控制和影响是广泛且深入的。国会中国问题特别委员会主席警告美国政治家需要保持警惕。我们的一些选出官员并不知道什么是“统一战线工作”，许多人可能成为不知情的目标。

 @DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp



Keywords
